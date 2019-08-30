Chris Ferguson throws for 423 yards as UMaine thumps Sacred Heart in opener

It didn’t take University of Maine junior quarterback Chris Ferguson long to become the first Black Bear QB since 2012 to throw for over 400 yards in a game.

One half, to be exact.

Going up against a pass defense that was fifth-best in the Football Championship Subdivision a year ago, allowing only 148.8 yards per game, Ferguson torched the Pioneers for 404 yards and three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes as UMaine built a 42-7 lead en route to a season-opening 42-14 victory before 7,478 at a humid Morse Field on Friday night.

Ferguson, who came out with five minutes left in the third period, finished with 23 completions in 29 attempts for 423 yards.

It was the seventh-ranked Black Bears’ sixth straight win at Alfond Stadium and their fourth home-opening win in a row.

Sacred Heart from the Northeast Conference had its string of six consecutive opening-game wins snapped. Sacred Heart also won its last three games against teams ranked in the top 25 but had never played a team ranked as high as No. 7.

The defending Colonial Athletic Association champs and Football Championship Subdivision semifinalists scored touchdowns on all six of its possessions against the undersized Pioneers.

Reserves played the last five minutes of the third period and the entire fourth quarter.

Ferguson tossed TD passes of eight yards to Earnest Edwards, 10 yards to Devin Young and 14 yards to Jaquan Blair. Buffalo transfer Emmanuel Reed scored on runs of nine and one yard and Joe Fitzpatrick added a four-yard TD scamper.

Sacred Heart quarterback Logan Marchi, who had previously played at Temple and East Tennessee State, scored on a one-yard run which cut the UMaine lead to 21-7 at the time.

Back-up running back Eli Terry scored on a one-yard TD run for Sacred Heart with 7:08 left in the contest.

The last UMaine quarterback to throw for over 400 yards was Marcus Wasilewski, who racked up 409 passing yards in four quarters in a 35-14 win over Villanova on Sept. 29, 2012.

Ferguson completed his first 11 passes for 270 yards and finished 20-for-25 in the half including two dropped passes.

The native of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, played 10 minutes in the third period before handing the reins over to true freshman Joe Fagnano.

Blair finished with seven receptions for 140 yards. Andre Miller caught five passes for 53 yards, Young had four receptions for 104 yards and Edwards hauled in three balls for 84 yards.

Reed carried the ball 10 times for 62 yards.

Ferguson was razor-sharp as the Pioneers actually had decent coverage in most instances but Ferguson threaded the needle and his receivers came up with a number of quality catches in traffic.

He wasted little time establishing a foothold in the game, completing four passes on the first drive, including a 45-yarder to Edwards, who outfought two defenders to bring the ball down at the SH-19.

Three plays later, Ferguson threw a back-shoulder fade to Edwards in the corner of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

On the next possession, Ferguson pinpointed a perfect throw to Young for 42 yards and that set up Reed’s nine-yard run.

Fitzpatrick’s 68-yard slant pass to Blair highlighted the next drive, which culminated in Fitzpatrick’s four-yard run.

A pass interference call and a late hit on the same play provided the Pioneers with 30 free yards on the next drive and Marchi carried in for the TD.

But Ferguson and the Black Bears responded with a seven-play, 82-yard drive resulting in Ferguson’s 10-yard hook-up with Young to restore the 21-point cushion.

Reed’s one-yard run finished off a six-play, 71-yard drive and Blair’s 14-yard TD reception capped the first-half scoring.

UMaine preseason All-American linebacker Deshawn Stevens, who led the team with 120 tackles a year ago, sustained an ankle injury in the first half and was carted to the locker room.