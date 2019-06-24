UMaine football team adds transfer running back from Florida

Only days after the announced departure of starting tailback Ramon Jefferson, the University of Maine has bolstered its depth at the position.

Head coach Nick Charlton on Monday announced the adding of running back Emmanuel Reed. He joins the Black Bears after three seasons at the University of Buffalo, a Football Bowl Subdivision program.

Reed, who will be a redshirt senior, is eligible immediately and will have one season of competition at UMaine.

The Floridian played 29 games at Buffalo, rushing for 1,244 yards on 288 carries with 10 touchdowns. Last season, the 5-foot-8, 190-pounder posted 371 yards and a TD to help the Bulls win the Mid-American Conference East Division title with a 7-1 record.

Prior to the 2018 season, Reed was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker award, presented to the top running back in the country. That came after a 2017 season during which he posted 199 carries for 840 yards and nine TDs. He also caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a score.

That season, Reed registered five 100-yard rushing performances.

Reed excelled at Sebastian River High School in Sebastian, Florida, where he rushed for 1,844 yards and 27 touchdowns during his senior season. He was named to the 7A All-State second team.

Reed amassed 5,107 yards and 59 TDs in his career at Sebastian River.

Stacey signs pro deal

Former UMaine women’s ice hockey player Brooke Stacey on Friday signed a professional contract with the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League on Friday.

She becomes the third former Black Bear in the organization, where goaltender Mariah Fujimagari signed with the Beauts last week and Amanda Cronin is Buffalo’s general manager.

“Brooke is a force to be reckoned with, and she has proven that playing at both the college and national levels,” Beauts general manager Mandy Cronin said in a release. “Not only does she have a knack for finding the back of the net, but she is also a leader on and off the ice, which is incredibly important to the Buffalo Beauts organization.”

Stacey played at UMaine from 2014-2018. As a senior, she ranked second on the team with 30 points, logging 13 goals and 17 assists in 36 games. The previous season, Stacey tied for first on the team in points with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) and was a Hockey East All-Star honorable mention.

Prior to UMaine, Stacey won gold with Team Canada at the U18 national championships. She also played for Team Canada at the Nations Cup.

“I wanted to join the NWHL and the Buffalo Beauts because of the great opportunity presented to me,” Stacey in a release. “I wanted to be part of a league that has played a vital role in advancing women’s hockey.”

Brooke joins a group of former Maine players with time in the NWHL, including Audra Richards and Cailey Hutchison, who played for the Metropolitan Riveters last season.