UMaine football player who pleaded guilty to criminal mischief to transfer

University of Maine football player Ramon Jefferson, who in May pleaded guilty to criminal mischief at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor, is leaving the program.

According to a UMaine athletics press release, the running back from the Bronx, New York, who had spent two years at the university, is transferring to another school.

“Ramon has been granted his release [from his National Letter of Intent commitment] to pursue other opportunities, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” head coach Nick Charlton said in the release.

UMaine said it would have no further comment at this time.

The 19-year-old Jefferson pleaded guilty on May 8 to criminal mischief, a Class D crime, and was fined $250. He also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to replace a broken cell phone.

Jefferson paid his fine and restitution after a brief court appearance.

In a plea agreement with the Penobscot County district attorney’s office, a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence criminal threatening in connection with a Feb. 8 incident in Bangor was dismissed.

Jefferson faced up to a year in prison and fines of up to $2,000 on both charges.

The female victim, whom Jefferson had been dating, had no objection to the plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Brendan Trainor told District Court Judge Bruce Jordan. She did not attend the hearing.

Bangor police originally charged Jefferson with domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, both Class D crimes. After reviewing the case, the district attorney’s office substituted the criminal threatening count for the assault charge.

Jefferson was suspended by the university after his arrest pending an investigation into an alleged violation of UMaine’s student code of conduct and its student-athlete code of conduct.

UMaine does not comment on student conduct proceedings.

Jefferson was not allowed to participate in the Black Bears’ spring practices and did not play in the annual Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game in May that serves as the finale to the spring football season.

BDN reporter Judy Harrison contributed to this report.