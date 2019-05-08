UMaine football player pleads guilty to criminal mischief

A running back on the University of Maine football team pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal mischief, a Class D crime, and was fined $250.

Ramon Jefferson, 19, of Old Town and the Bronx, New York, also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to replace a broken cell phone.

Jefferson paid his fine and restitution after a brief court appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

In a plea agreement with the Penobscot County district attorney’s office, a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence criminal threatening in connection with a Feb. 8 incident in Bangor was dismissed.

Jefferson faced up to a year in prison and fines of up to $2,000 on both charges.

The female victim, whom Jefferson had been dating, had no objection to the plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Brendan Trainor told District Court Judge Bruce Jordan. She did not attend the hearing.

Bangor police originally charged Jefferson with domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, both Class D crimes. After reviewing the case, the district attorney’s office substituted the criminal threatening count for the assault charge.

The impact on Jefferson’s ability to play next season was unclear Wednesday.

He has been unable to participate in spring practice due to an ongoing university investigation into a possible code of conduct violation because of the incident that led to the criminal charges.