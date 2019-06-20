University of Maine Black Bear Sports
June 20, 2019
Former UMaine hockey goalie signs pro contract

Dave Allen Graphics | BDN
Jillian Flynn, center, freshman goalkeeper for the University of Maine Black Bears, stands between her fellow goalies Mariah Fujimagari, left, and Carly Jackson during introductions in Saturday's exhibition game against Mount Allison played at the Forum in Presque Isle. Flynn, a four-year standout for the Presque Isle Wildcats before graduating last spring, picked up the victory in goal as UMaine won, 6-3.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Former University of Maine backup goalie Mariah Fujimagari has signed a professional contract with the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League.

Former Black Bears goaltender and team captain Amanda Cronin is the new general manager of the Beauts.

Fujimagari played for the Worcester (Massachusetts) Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League last season, but the six-team league folded after the season.

Fujimagari appeared in 16 games for the 0-28 Blades and was 0-10 with a 6.74 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage.

During her four years at UMaine, the 5-foot-11 native of Markham, Ontario, appeared in 34 games and posted a 7-10-2 record with a 3.59 GAA and an .890 save percentage. She had two shutouts.

Fujimagari graduated in 2017 and spent a year playing in Slovakia, according to UMaine women’s head coach Richard Reichenbach.

“She is nearly 6 feet tall, and she is athletic,” Reichenbach said. “She is really determined and focused. She always wanted to improve. She was an amazing teammate and her work ethic is second to none.”

Fujimagari backed up Meghann Treacy for three seasons and then Carly Jackson.

Reichenbach said Fujimagari is highly motivated.

“She still has something to prove,” Reichenbach said. “She wants to prove she can play at an elite level. It has been a dream of hers.”

There are five teams in the NWHL.


