AG’s office identifies Standish man killed by police

GORHAM, Maine — A Standish man was shot and killed by a Gorham Police officer Friday afternoon, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Saturday morning, the AG’s office said Kyle Needham, 32, of Standish was the man in the truck shot by Gorham Police Officer Dean Hannon.

Investigators said Needham was using his car to ram police cruisers.

Officials said Needham was shot to death after he tried to escape police in his truck.

[Man dead after being shot by officer in Gorham]

Needham was allegedly a wanted man, with warrants out for his arrest, and used his truck to ram at least one police cruiser while trying to escape. Police have not released what charges were on the warrants.

The shooting took place when it appeared to police that an officer was in danger of being run over.

The Attorney General’s Office says a woman was also in the truck with the man.

[Alleged drunk driver leads police on a high-speed chase and crashes car]

She is unharmed and was seen walking around the scene distraught by what happened.

Maine State Police was looking for Needham after a police chase in Hollis on Friday, May 21.

The chase took place on Plains Road and was terminated due to safety concerns at Route 35.

Police said at the time Needham has several warrants for his arrest for probation revocation and eluding law enforcement for a previous chase.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

In November 2017, A York County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop Needham on Route 25 in Limington for an arrest warrant but Needham drove off, with speeds in the subsequent chase reaching 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended but Needham was arrested two days later.

One resident said he can’t believe anything like this would happen so close to home.

[Police shoot and kill man to end 6-hour standoff in Auburn]

“Gorham is such a safe town, I’ve lived up here for 23 years and it’s always been a safe community,” Gorham resident John Gray said. “People are very nice and warm and friendly to talk to, so when something like this happens it really shakes you up a bit.”

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.