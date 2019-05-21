Lewiston-Auburn
Police on the scene of armed standoff, possible hostage situation in Auburn

CBS 13 | BDN
Auburn police block off an area of the city where they say they're dealing with an armed standoff and potential hostage situation Tuesday.
By CBS 13

Police say they are on scene of an armed standoff and possible hostage situation in Auburn.

Main Street, from Elm to Court, is currently closed. Additionally, Vine Street and Drummond, from High to Main, are closed.

Police are advising the public stay away from the area.

Auburn Standoff

WATCH: Police are providing an update on an armed standoff in Auburn.

Posted by WGME CBS 13 News, Portland on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Police say a 29-year-old man has barricaded himself in a basement of a three-unit apartment building. He has access to firearms and ammunition. He does not live in the building, according to police.

Police say a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, is with him. It is not clear if she’s there willingly or not, so police are treating it as a hostage situation.

The building has been evacuated along with nearby homes.

Police are trying to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Police say the man has a significant criminal history.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Auburn police.

This story will be updated.

 


Comments

