Police on the scene of armed standoff, possible hostage situation in Auburn

Police say they are on scene of an armed standoff and possible hostage situation in Auburn.

Main Street, from Elm to Court, is currently closed. Additionally, Vine Street and Drummond, from High to Main, are closed.

Police are advising the public stay away from the area.

Police say a 29-year-old man has barricaded himself in a basement of a three-unit apartment building. He has access to firearms and ammunition. He does not live in the building, according to police.

Police say a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, is with him. It is not clear if she’s there willingly or not, so police are treating it as a hostage situation.

The building has been evacuated along with nearby homes.

Police are trying to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Police say the man has a significant criminal history.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Auburn police.

