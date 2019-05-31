Alleged drunk driver crashes vehicle after leading Maine officers on high-speed chase

A New Hampshire man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Oxford County Thursday night.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started just after 7 p.m. on Route 5 in Lovell.

Deputies said they spotted a driver going more than 30 miles an hour over the speed limit.

Deputies backed off when they said speeds reached near 100 miles an hour.

Deputies said the driver lost control, crashed into some trees on Harbor Road in Fryeburg and ran off.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Hunter Coburn, of Chatham, New Hampshire, was located shortly after.

Coburn was arrested and charged with criminal speed, driving to endanger, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension and operating under the influence of alcohol.

He is being held at the Oxford County Jail. Bail was set at $1,500.