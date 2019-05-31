Portland
June 01, 2019
Portland Latest News | Acadia National Park | Bangor Metro | Fish Farm | Today's Paper
Portland

Man dead after being shot by an officer in Gorham

WGME | CBS 13
WGME | CBS 13
Gorham police say the Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating a death near the Burger King in Gorham.
By CBS 13

The Maine Attorney General’s Office says a 32-year-old man wanted on warrants was shot and killed by a Gorham police officer while he was trying to escape police in a truck.

Officials say the man used the truck to ram at least one police cruiser and was shot when an officer believed another officer was in danger of being run over by the truck.

The man was accompanied by a woman, who was not injured.

No officers were injured, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Detectives are still investigating the scene.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like