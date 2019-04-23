All-Maine forward plans to continue basketball career at Vermont

Nick Fiorillo , a two-time Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team forward from Scarborough High School, plans to continue his basketball career at the University of Vermont next fall.

The 6-foot-8 forward will join the reigning America East champion Catamounts as a preferred walk-on, a nonscholarship player, and will redshirt next season, according to Scarborough head coach Phil Conley.

“I believe Nick’s skill set translates well to America East play,” Conley said. “Nick has a Division I body that will only get stronger under the guidance of the Vermont basketball program.”

Fiorillo averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in leading Scarborough to this year’s Class AA South semifinals. He was named a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist and was selected to the All-Southwestern Maine Activities Association first team for the second straight year. He was named to the All-State Academic Team.

As a junior Fiorillo led the Red Storm to its first regional championship, averaging 19.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. He was named most valuable player of the Class AA South tournament.

Fiorillo last season became Scarborough’s career scoring leader with 1,217 points.

“Nick can shoot the 3, hit the midrange jumper and post on the block,” Conley said. “He was one of the best players in the state this year and was a tough matchup for teams. The University of Vermont is getting an outstanding basketball player and person.”

Other graduating BDN All-Maine first-team honorees to confirm their plans for next year are Bangor forward Matt Fleming (Division I Army), Edward Little of Auburn forward Wol Maiwen (Williston Northampton prep school) and Deering of Portland forward Ben Onek (Division II Franklin Pierce).

Vermont captured its seventh America East tournament championship last season before the 13th-seeded Catamounts fell to No. 4 Florida State 76-69 in their NCAA Tournament opener.

Coach John Becker’s club finished with a 27-7 record.