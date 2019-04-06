Bangor, Greely stars featured on 64th BDN All-Maine boys basketball team

Two teams that dominated the state’s largest classes this winter highlight the 64th annual Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team.

Class AA state champion Bangor is represented on the elite squad by 2019 Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year Matt Fleming, a senior forward who led all vote-getters to head up the first team, and classmate Damien Vance, a senior guard who earned second-team honors.

Fleming was one of three repeat All-Maine first-teamers along with fellow Mr. Basketball finalists Wol Maiwen of Edward Little of Auburn and Ben Onek of Deering of Portland.

Also selected to the first team were senior forward Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough and junior guard Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle of Standish.

The BDN All-Maine team also features three players from Greely High School in Cumberland Center, which this winter captured its third consecutive Class A state championship while running its record over that span to 63-3, including 12-0 in tourney play.

In second-team honoree Andrew Storey and third-teamers Logan Bagshaw and Zach Brown, the Rangers had a trio that averaged 52 points per game during the regular season and scored 76 percent (203 of 265) of the team’s tournament points.

Other second-team choices were senior guard Cooper Wirkala of Oceanside in Rockland, junior forward Parker Deprey of Class B state champion Caribou and senior center Andrew Hartel of Cape Elizabeth.

Senior guard-forward Marcus Christopher of Skowhegan, junior guard Bryce Lausier of Hampden Academy and senior center Cam Wood of Class C state champion Winthrop join Bagshaw and Brown on the third team.

FIRST TEAM

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Fleming’s varied skills not only created constant matchup problems for rival defenses but also helped to expand his teammates’ opportunities.

“Matt was a nightmare of a matchup for opposing teams because he can be dangerous in all aspects of the game,” Bangor coach Brad Libby said. “He can play both inside and out, set ball screens and either roll to the paint or pop for a 3-pointer.”

Fleming, a second-team BDN All-Maine choice as a sophomore playing at Oxford Hills of South Paris before he and his family moved to Bangor, also was a force defensively, both as a rim protector and in drawing numerous player-control fouls.

He’ll continue his studies and basketball career next fall at Army West Point.

“Matt is arguably one of the greatest all-around basketball players Maine has seen in a while,” Libby said. “Not only is he a great scorer, he is a greater passer, defender and rebounder.”

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Maiwen led Edward Little back to the AA North title game this year after the Red Eddies ended a 72-year state title drought in 2018.

The AA North Player of the Year continued to develop his offensive game to go with a defensive presence that ranged from playing on the front of the Red Eddies’ presses to providing nearly four blocked shots per game near the basket.

“It is hard to imagine any one player who did more for their team than Wol did when you look at all the things we asked him to do,” Edward Little coach Mike Adams said. “It was amazing to see his growth as a player and person.”

Maiwen will prep at Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Massachusetts, beginning this fall.

Courtesy of Todd Wing Courtesy of Todd Wing

Onek made a smooth transition from the gridiron to the hardwood this winter as the two-way All-Southwestern Maine Activities Association honoree at wide receiver and linebacker was named that conference’s basketball player of the year.

A second-team BDN All-Maine choice as a junior, Onek further developed his offensive game this winter en route to earning Class AA North first-team recognition.

“It’s obvious the amount of work he has put into his game as he made himself into a great shooter to go with his great athletic ability,” Adams said. “His competitiveness and leadership on his team made Deering a very strong team and scary to any opponent.”

Onek plans to play next season at Division II Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Fiorillo used his inside-outside game to earn recognition as a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist as well as being selected to the All-SMAA first team and the All-State Academic Team after leading Scarborough to the AA South semifinals.

“Nick had an outstanding four-year career for us,” Red Storm coach Phil Conley said. “He always played his best in the biggest games of the season. He was our leader on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Fiorillo became Scarborough’s all-time leading scorer with 1,217 points.

“Nick was tough to defend because he was a threat from beyond the arc and was also outstanding in the post,” Conley said.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Maturo led Bonny Eagle to its first regional championship since 1995. The crafty point guard was named to the All-SMAA first team after guiding the Scots to a 15-3 regular-season record, then won the Vinall Trophy as MVP of the AA South tournament.

“His strengths as a player are his leadership and willingness to get other players involved,” Bonny Eagle coach John Trull said. “A lot of our offense runs with the ball in his hands, and to average more than four assists and 18-plus points for a team that scores around 50 points a game tells you how valuable he is to our team.”

Maturo, who was elected a team captain as a junior, increased his offensive output during tournament play as he averaged 20.2 points in four postseason games.

“He is also a great ball-handler and is able to make clutch free throws, which was a major key for our playoff run when we had leads late in the game,” Trull said.

SECOND TEAM

Courtesy of William von Wenzel Courtesy of William von Wenzel

Storey was another post-sized player with perimeter skills, including the ability to fill open lanes on Greely fast breaks or draw the defense to him with his 38 percent shooting accuracy from the 3-point arc.

And when he faced a one-on-one defensive challenge near the basket, Storey converted better than 70 percent of his 2-point tries.

“From the end of last season to this year he just became an absolute monster athletically, and it helped him in being able to finish around the rim,” Greely coach Travis Seaver said. “He was a good person to get the ball into his hands.”

A Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist and first-team All-Western Maine Conference choice, Storey was named MVP of the A South tournament after averaging 20.7 points per game.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Wirkala, a four-year starter and the first 1,000-point scorer in Oceanside boys basketball history, was named a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist and the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B Player of the Year.

“Cooper is the complete player,” said Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield coach Josh Tardy, whose teams faced Oceanside three times last winter. “He’s a great threat with penetration and has unlimited range from the perimeter and an uncanny ability to get to the free-throw line.”

The KVAC academic all-star plans to play next season at Colby College in Waterville.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Vance was a perfect complement to Fleming as Bangor captured its first state crown since 2011.

“We forced teams to pick who they were going to guard with a high ball screen,” Libby said. “If they went under the screen to protect for Matt rolling, then Damien had wide-open shots and if they hedged or switched, Matt would pop for open shots or Damien would take it to the rim.”

Vance, an All-Class AA North first-team honoree, surpassed 1,000 career points this winter and also contributed two steals per game to help 21-1 Bangor limit its four tourney foes to 44.3 points per game.

“And as solid as Damien was offensively, I think he was underrated defensively,” Adams said.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Deprey led a youthful Caribou team to the program’s first state championship since 1969, using his court sense and quickness around the basket to lead the Big East Conference in scoring while shooting 63 percent on 2-point shots and 35 percent on 3-pointers.

“Parker’s got such a knack for scoring in so many ways and reads the game very well,” Caribou coach Kyle Corrigan said. “His ability to score makes him a tough cover and opens up opportunities for his teammates.”

Deprey, who also averaged 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals, was a first-team All-Big East selection and was named MVP of the B North tournament after averaging 20.7 points.

“Parker is special, a big-time perimeter threat and decent off the dribble as well,” Tardy said. “Clutch shot after clutch shot best defines him.”

Courtesy of AReynolds Courtesy of AReynolds

Hartel’s imposing presence helped Cape Elizabeth overcome a rigorous regular-season schedule that included eight Class A games and capture its first regional crown since 2015.

The Western Maine Conference all-star averaged 17.3 points and eight rebounds while being named MVP of the B South tournament. He then amassed 18 points and 15 rebounds during the Capers’ double-overtime loss to Caribou in the state final.

Hartel used his size to serve as a natural rim protector on defense, as he often forced teams farther away from the basket with his threat as a shot-blocker.

THIRD TEAM

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Christopher used the same leadership skills that has made him one of Maine’s top football quarterbacks during the last few years to lead Skowhegan from the No. 7 seed in the A North tournament field to the regional championship game. The KVAC Class A North Player of the Year and All-State Academic Team member finished his high school career with 936 points.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Bagshaw emerged as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the state, averaging more than three made shots from long range per game for the 19-3 Rangers. Bagshaw averaged 19.0 points per game during the A South tournament and then scored a team-high 21 points as Greely topped Lawrence of Fairfield 62-45 in the state final.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Lausier’s continuing physical growth helped him expand his game from a 3-point shooter as a freshman to a scoring threat from the paint to beyond the arc as a junior. The All-KVAC Class A North first-team honoree also emerged as one of that league’s top rebounders from the point-guard position for coach Russ Bartlett’s Broncos.

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Wood was the big man in the middle for Winthrop, which capped off a 21-1 season by defeating Houlton in the Class C state final. A first-team All-Mountain Valley Conference choice for the second straight year and a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist, Wood was named MVP of the C South tourney and went on to score 16 points and grab 11 rebounds in the state title game.

Courtesy of William von Wenzel Courtesy of William von Wenzel

Brown was the defensive stopper for a Greely team that allowed just one tournament opponent to score more than 48 points and was his team’s primary playmaker, leading the Rangers in assists. The Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist also contributed 13.0 points per game during tourney play and scored in double figures in each of those victories.