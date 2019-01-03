Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures today will be in the 30s with snowstorms in the morning and afternoon throughout most of the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–Democrat Janet Mills pledged to implement Medicaid expansion, fight climate change aggressively and treat opiate addiction as an illness in the inaugural speech she delivered after becoming the first woman to be sworn in as Maine’s governor.

–Eighteen people were killed in Maine in 2018. They included 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy and Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of The Greenhorns Courtesy of The Greenhorns

–Farmer’s almanacs, yearly compendiums of weather predictions, astrological calendars and more, have long been a fixture of rural New England life. The Old Farmer’s Almanac and Farmer’s Almanac have been printed for centuries out of New Hampshire and Maine.

The New Farmer’s Almanac honors that geographic legacy — the group that puts the book together is based in Maine, and the almanac is published out of Vermont — but it looks a little different from its predecessors. Instead of weather forecasts and planting charts, the New Farmer’s Almanac is filled with essays, stories and art from a diverse array of farmers across the country.

–Maine saw its first death from influenza late last month, after an older resident of Hancock County passed away during the second to last week of 2018. 100 years ago, however, Maine saw thousands of flu deaths, and millions more died all over the world, during the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic that killed an estimated three to five percent of the world’s population, or between 50 million and 100 million people.

Jordan Kodner | AP Jordan Kodner | AP

–With an ongoing worker shortage, construction firms in Maine are turning to technology — including drones and three-dimensional printers — to keep projects from falling far behind schedule. The challenge in finding workers to meet demand for construction jobs affects contractors in most states and is expected to continue deep into 2019.

–Hampden Academy graduated five of its top seven players, including three starters, from the team that was the Class A girls basketball state runner-up last season. Coach Nick Winchester’s ballclub has overcome significant inexperience to put itself back among the top regional contenders.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

–Unlike in the arena, the ice out in nature is rarely smooth. On the pond’s surface, gusts of wind mold the ice into ripples here and there, and the pressure of the water expanding as it freezes forms cracks and ridges.

In other news…

Maine

Tanker carrying 9,500 gallons of heating oil engulfed in flames after Belgrade crash

Dover-Foxcroft man found dead in front of his home

Aroostook hospital welcomes Maine’s first baby of 2019

Bangor

New Penobscot County officers take the oath of office in Bangor

Indian priest to serve Greater Bangor Catholic churches while murder victim’s adviser on leave

Bangor’s Bagel Central announces new owner

Business

Minimum-wage workers are getting a raise in Maine and Vermont

Feds will now allow flood insurance sales during shutdown

Shutdown threatens to undercut home sale gains in Northeast

Politics

Read Janet Mills’ full inaugural address

What to expect as Maine swears in a new governor

Former Maine secretary of state takes over as Pentagon spokesman

Opinion

Ranking the people involved in the ranked-choice challenge

Congratulations Gov. Mills, now lower taxes

After eight years of decimation, it is time to rebuild Maine’s mental health system

Sports

UMaine men’s hockey team finally returns home, faces Colorado College

UMaine women’s basketball team hosts rival New Hampshire in America East opener

Solari’s definitive list of the top 2018 sports stories

Admin API