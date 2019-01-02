January 02, 2019
Bangor

New Penobscot County officers take the oath of office in Bangor

Amy Faircloth is sworn in as judge of probate Wednesday morning at the historic Penobscot County Courthouse.
By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN

Newly elected and re-elected officials from Penobscot County were sworn in Wednesday morning at the historic county courthouse in Bangor.

John Hiatt is sworn in as Penobscot County treasurer.
Laura Sanborn is sworn in for another term as Penosbsot County commissioner.
Andre Cushing is sworn in for a full term as Penosbsot County commissioner.
Susan Bulay is sworn in for another term as Penobscot County register of deeds.
Amy Faircloth looks into the courtroom before being sworn in as judge of probate.

 


