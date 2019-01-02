New Penobscot County officers take the oath of office in Bangor
By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN •
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Amy Faircloth is sworn in as judge of probate Wednesday morning at the historic Penobscot County Courthouse.
Newly elected and re-elected officials from Penobscot County were sworn in Wednesday morning at the historic county courthouse in Bangor.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
John Hiatt is sworn in as Penobscot County treasurer.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Laura Sanborn is sworn in for another term as Penosbsot County commissioner.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Andre Cushing is sworn in for a full term as Penosbsot County commissioner.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Susan Bulay is sworn in for another term as Penobscot County register of deeds.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Amy Faircloth looks into the courtroom before being sworn in as judge of probate.
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments