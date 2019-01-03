Defending ‘A’ North champion Hampden Academy girls basketball team starts strong despite inexperience

After graduating three starters and five of its top seven players, defending Class A North champion Hampden Academy might have expected a rebuilding season.

The Broncos did return dominating 6-foot-3 senior center Bailey Donovan, the Class A North tournament Most Valuable Player last season, and 5-9 guard/forward Alydia Brillant. Guard Camryn Bouchard was the only other returnee, who averaged more than seven minutes per game.

Even so, the Broncos were 5-1 going into Wednesday night’s game against Nokomis of Newport. Their only loss came at the hands of a veteran Skowhegan team that was the preseason favorite to win Class A North.

Hampden has held teams to 38.6 points per game.

Second-year head coach Nick Winchester was confident Sydney Hodgdon, Amelia McLaughlin and Isabelle Soucy would be able to make valuable contributions as juniors this season. The trio swung between the JV and varsity teams last winter, but received ittle varsity playing time.

“If they had been at any other school, they would have logged serious minutes in the varsity program,” Winchester said. “But we had such a deep and talented senior class, that limited their opportunities.

“They had to wait a year to get their opportunity and, to their credit, they really worked hard to make the most of it, and they have done a good job.”

Winchester said going up against the seniors helped them prepare for this season, but that they still faced the daily challenge of being a frontline KVAC player.

“They have really stepped up,” said Donovan, who isn’t surprised by the team’s strong start.

“We have all played together for so long, through middle school. I thought they would be able to step up to the plate,” she said.

Donovan is off to a terrific start, averaging 20 points and 15 rebounds.

“Bailey has been very consistent,” Winchester said. “She’s very good at feeling a double-team and finding the open player.”

Winchester added that Donovan has expanded her shooting range and has done a good job staying out of foul trouble.

“I’ve spent a lot of time working on my outside game so I can become a more diverse player,” said Donovan, whose improved footwork has helped her limit fouls.

The 5-9 Brillant, a tri-captain as a sophomore last season, has averaged 10 points and five rebounds. She is one of the team’s top rebounders but also can play point guard.

Hodgdon is a versatile 5-9 guard who is a reliable floor general and can guard the opponent’s best player.

The 5-5 McLaughlin is a quick, athletic guard who is an exceptional ball handler, and 5-6 guard Soucy is another fast guard. She missed four games due to an injury but was expected to return against Nokomis.

Guard Bouchard, a 5-4 senior, has the team’s best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.88) and is a steadying influence on the team, according to Winchester, who said she is a ferocious defender and HA’s best 3-point shooter.”

Freshman point guard Camryn Neal (1.3 assist-to-turnover ratio) and 6-foot sophomore Megan Deans can both match up against a guard or defend the post.

The Broncos are aware teams target them after they went 19-2 and won the regional title last season.

“It’s more intense this year,” Donovan said. ”But because we have been there before. It has boosted our confidence. We’re prepared for every game.”

“We still haven’t played our best basketball yet,” said Winchester, who expects further development with so many previously untested players.

