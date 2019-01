A fuel delivery truck collided with another vehicle in Belgrade Wednesday morning, setting the fuel truck on fire according to the Maine State Police.

Route 27 near Christy’s Country Store is currently closed.

Police say the driver of the fuel truck and the driver of the vehicle were both injured in the crash. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The fuel truck is on fire. Thick black smoke can be seen in the area.

