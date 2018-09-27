$5.3 million grant to help revitalize Katahdin region mill site

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • September 27, 2018 3:44 pm

A nonprofit volunteer economic development group has secured a $5.3 million federal grant to help create 115 jobs and spur $205 million in private investment at a former paper mill in Millinocket.

The U.S. Department of Commerce funds will rebuild infrastructure that will allow cross-laminated timber and data processing businesses to launch at the Katahdin Avenue mill site, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced in a statement released Thursday.

Once the home of a dozen paper machines and one of the nation’s largest paper manufacturers, the mill site is crucial to a Katahdin region economy devastated by the the mill’s shutdown in 2008. About 200 family-wage jobs were lost.

The restoration of water, sewer, roadway and electrical services to the former Brookfield Asset Management site will literally lay the foundation for the future of the region’s forest products industry, said Sean DeWitt, president of Our Katahdin.

LignaTerra Global LLC of Charlotte announced plans in February to build a $30 million, 300,000-square-foot factory to produce cross-laminated timber on the 1,400-acre industrial park.

All efforts to develop the site have been hampered by the lack of modern infrastructure on the property. It also has an IRS lien on it, DeWitt said.

