Latest bid to revive shuttered Katahdin mill promises 100 jobs

LignaTerra Global, LLC | BDN LignaTerra Global, LLC | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • February 13, 2018 10:31 am

A North Carolina investor plans to create more than 100 jobs by becoming Maine’s first manufacturer of a composite wood strong enough to replace concrete and steel in high-rise buildings.

LignaTerra Global LLC of Charlottesville announced plans at Bangor’s Husson University on Tuesday to build a 300,000-square-foot factory to produce cross-laminated timber. Planning to build on a 35-acre portion of Millinocket’s 1,400-acre former Katahdin Paper Co. LLC site, the company hopes to start production in 12 months.

Following several failed attempts, LignaTerra aims be the first investor to revitalize the site since parent company Brookfield Asset Management closed Katahdin Paper in 2008, laying off 208 workers and crippling a Katahdin region economy that had been home to world-class papermaking for more than a century.

The 100 jobs would come gradually over five years. The plant will create hundreds more jobs indirectly in wood supply and affiliated industries, according to Brien Walton, director of the Center for Family Business and an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Husson University, who helped broker the deal.

LignaTerra isn’t the first company to promise to create jobs and revitalize Maine’s forest-products industry with products outside the paper market. The failure of a more recent effort — Cate Street Capital’s proposed pellet mill — left current site owner Our Katahdin, a nonprofit economic development group, about $1.5 million in inherited tax debt.

LignaTerra leaders said they believe there’s a strong future for the timber, used in Europe for decades and more recently on the West Coast for homes and multistory buildings. LignaTerra has used the wood to build an elementary school in West Virginia and a warehouse in Colorado, according to its website.

Some European composites structures are close to a dozen stories tall. Use of the wood can decrease construction time by a third, company officials said.

LignaTerra has formed LignaCLT Maine, LLC for its new plant. Patrick Strauch, executive director of the Maine Forest Products Council, said it is the first large-scale composite wood manufacturer that he knows of that has opted to set up shop in Maine.

“Maybe this is something real, huh? I have heard of them and was aware that there were several outfits looking at Maine with this technology,” Strauch said. “I think it has real potential. It is big in Europe. I think over here it is just a matter of time.”

LignaTerra’s Maine corporation, LignaCLT Maine, decided to locate in Millinocket after months of negotiations with Husson, Eastern Maine Development Corp., and Our Katahdin leaders, according to Michael Aube, president of EMDC.

EMDC and other economic development agencies around the state had identified cross-laminated timber as a fledgling but good end product that Maine forests could sustain, Aube said.

“CLT is one of those new investment opportunities,” Aube said.

