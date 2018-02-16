Montana firm eyes $22 million Maine expansion for high-tech timber

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • February 16, 2018 11:13 am

The nation’s first manufacturer of cross-laminated timber plans to set up shop in Maine, with a goal of creating 100 jobs at a $22 million mill, officials said Friday.

SmartLam, LLC of Montana has won a $3 million grant from the state-funded Maine Technology Institute to help it launch a new factory. Site selection for the facility will be completed in two months, said Brian Whitney, president of MTI.

“I think they are bullish on Maine and having access to the northeast markets. I think we are incredibly fortunate to have two companies looking to make these investments right now,” Whitney said Friday.

SmartLam is the second maker of cross-laminated timber, a composite wood strong enough to replace steel and concrete in high-rise buildings, to announce Maine expansion plans this week.

LignaTerra Global LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina, announced plans at Bangor’s Husson University on Tuesday to build a $30 million, 300,000-square-foot factory to produce cross-laminated timber.

Gov. Paul LePage made unnamed reference to SmartLam in his State of the State address earlier this week and tweeted a specific mention of the company on Thursday.

“Great news for our forest products industry #mepolitics,” LePage said.

