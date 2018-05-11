Mid-Maine
May 11, 2018
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Luc Tieman | Wildfire Warnings | Hampden Bus Service
Mid-Maine

Fundraiser to pay for Cpl. Cole’s funeral exceeds $20K goal

  • Gabor Degre | BDN
    Gabor Degre | BDN
    Cpl. Eugene Cole’s casket is escorted out by Somerset County Sheriff's deputies after his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Monday, May 7.
  • Gabor Degre | BDN
    Gabor Degre | BDN
    Members of the color guard enter during Cpl. Eugene Cole’s funeral service Monday, May 7, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. A fundraising effort to pay for the funeral which drew thousands, exceeded its $20,000 goal by the end of the week.
By A.J. Higgins, Maine Public
Updated:

An online fundraising effort to cover some unanticipated costs related to the staging of this week’s funeral for Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department has exceeded its $20,000 goal.

Brandy Ellis, of Brewer, said that while the funeral costs were covered for Cole’s family, some additional expenses of about $18,000 related to sound reinforcement and video services were not.

[‘We’ve got the watch from here’: Thousands honor slain Maine sheriff’s deputy]

“We didn’t want that expense to be passed along to the Cole family, so I did kind of volunteer to set up a Go Fund Me page Friday of last week, so just shy of seven days, here we have not only met but exceeded our original goal of $20,000,” Ellis said.

Ellis added that she was not entirely surprised that her fundraising effort reached its goal in less than a week.

“I do think that $20,000 in a week is a lofty goal, I’m not surprised in some ways by the commitment and the generosity of the folks in Maine,” Ellis said. “I’m happy to see that we have met and exceeded that goal in a week.”

Ellis said any additional funds exceeding what is needed to pay outstanding bills will be forwarded to Cole’s family.

[Four-day manhunt for deputy’s killer ends with suspect in custody]

Cole was shot and killed in Norridgewock April 25 while attempting to locate John Williams, of Madison, who has been charged in connection with his death.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like