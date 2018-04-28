Nationwide manhunt for deputy’s killer ends with suspect in custody

AP | BDN AP | BDN

By Lori Valigra • April 28, 2018 1:08 pm

Updated: April 28, 2018 1:29 pm

John Daniel Williams, 29, the suspect in the shooting death of Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole, has been caught and is alive, ending a four-day manhunt, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said just before 1 p.m. today.

More information will be made available at a 5 p.m. Saturday news conference on how Williams was caught. The news came minutes after a noon news conference ended. The officers made contact with Williams at 12:43 p.m. today and made a peaceful arrest.

Some 150 law enforcement officers were searching a 25-square-mile area centered along an old railroad track aside Martin Stream Road and the nearby woods in Fairfield and Norridgewock.

Lt. Dan Scott of the Maine Warden Service said at a noon news conference that the area was chosen based on the best information they’ve received of where Williams is likely to be.

Scott said the cold, rainy and heavily wooded conditions have been challenging even for experienced outdoorsmen. He would not comment on whether or not Williams has preparedness training for such conditions.

The search had been methodical and time-intensive because of the woods, weather and the presence of camps and out-buildings in the area.

During the noon press conference, Cpl. Cole’s widow made a plea to Williams through Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster to turn himself in or at least contact law enforcement.

“We just want you to talk to someone,” she said through Lancaster, adding that Williams would be treated with the dignity and respect her husband would have shown him, even after “all you have put us through.”

“Please, please talk to us,” she said.

With the suspect still on the loose, safety concerns had prompted some events to be changed.

Saturday night’s pro-am boxing card, originally scheduled at the Skowhegan Community Center, has been moved to nearby Skowhegan Area High School. The community center was being used as a staging area in the search for Williams.

Gov. LePage on Friday issued an emergency proclamation suspending all hunting in parts of Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Fairfield until further notice. That includes youth wild turkey hunting day, which was scheduled to start Saturday, and regular turkey season, to start Monday.

Police had offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest.

BDN reporters Alex Acquisto, Callie Ferguson and Ernie Clark contributed to this report.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.