Police intensify search for man accused of shooting deputy

AP | BDN AP | BDN

The manhunt for 29-year-old John Daniel Williams entered its third day Friday, as police officers offered a reward and continued to comb central Maine.

Law enforcement is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can offer information that will lead to Williams’ capture.

The FBI and a phalanx of state and local law enforcement agencies have joined the manhunt. Leaders of the search are scheduled to provide an update on their progress at 9 a.m. Friday.

Williams of Madison is believed to have shot and killed Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday morning. He then allegedly drove Cole’s police cruiser to rob the Cumberland Farms convenience store in Norridgewock, before dumping the car on a remote road, where police located it around 5 a.m.

Kimberly Sirois found Cole’s body on her lawn at 16 Mercer Road in Norridgewock around 7:15 a.m.

Schools in the area remain open but with heightened security protocols.

The police have not been able to locate or talk to Williams, Lancaster said Thursday.

“If John Williams is hearing this, I want you to turn yourself in,” Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster implored Thursday evening. “Please surrender peacefully.”

