Mid-Maine
April 28, 2018
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Maine Manhunt | Joyce McLain | Veazie Salmon Club
Mid-Maine

LePage suspends hunting around Norridgewock due to manhunt

Courtesy of the Maine State Police
Courtesy of the Maine State Police
Some of the 200 officers from county, state, municipal and federal agencies involved in the manhunt for murder suspect John D. Williams get their assignments at a law enforcement briefing inside the Norridgewock Fire Station on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Gov. Paul LePage has canceled hunting in the area due to the search.
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff

In light of the ongoing manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, Gov. Paul LePage on Friday temporarily suspended recreational hunting in portions of Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Fairfield.

“The activities associated with hunting may trigger residents to report suspicious activity and cause an unnecessary police response,” LePage said April 27. “We are heartbroken yet determined to find the fugitive and bring him to justice as swiftly as possible.”

Contributed | BDN
Contributed | BDN
Gov. Paul LePage has temporarily cancelled recreational hunting in the Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Fairfield areas until further notice.

The emergency proclamation suspends all hunting until further notice, including youth wild turkey hunting day on Saturday, April 28 and regular turkey season, which starts Monday, April 30.

The search for 29-year-old John Daniel Williams continued Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Williams allegedly shot and killed Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole, stole his police cruiser and used it to rob a convenience store. Williams left the car on Martin Stream Road sometime early Wednesday morning. On Friday, police focused their efforts on searching the wooded area near Martin Stream Road.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like