LePage suspends hunting around Norridgewock due to manhunt

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • April 27, 2018 4:16 pm

In light of the ongoing manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, Gov. Paul LePage on Friday temporarily suspended recreational hunting in portions of Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Fairfield.

“The activities associated with hunting may trigger residents to report suspicious activity and cause an unnecessary police response,” LePage said April 27. “We are heartbroken yet determined to find the fugitive and bring him to justice as swiftly as possible.”

The emergency proclamation suspends all hunting until further notice, including youth wild turkey hunting day on Saturday, April 28 and regular turkey season, which starts Monday, April 30.

The search for 29-year-old John Daniel Williams continued Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Williams allegedly shot and killed Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole, stole his police cruiser and used it to rob a convenience store. Williams left the car on Martin Stream Road sometime early Wednesday morning. On Friday, police focused their efforts on searching the wooded area near Martin Stream Road.

