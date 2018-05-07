Thousands honor slain Maine sheriff’s deputy in Bangor

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor is expected to fill to capacity Monday, as thousands gather for the funeral of a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot while on duty late last month.

Law enforcement officers from across the state and country began streaming in around 8 a.m. to attend the noon service, organized by Cpl. Eugene Cole’s family, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police.

Uniformed members of the Bangor Police Department and other Maine law enforcement agencies, wearing formal white gloves, lined the blocks outside of the Cross Center on Main Street. An American flag, hoisted by local firefighters from the crane of an fire engine outside, fluttered in the wind as the sun shone brightly outside the arena.

The memorial service began at noon.

Cole’s slaying marked the first time a Maine law enforcement officer was fatally shot in the line of duty in nearly 30 years. Gile Landry, a 36-year-old Maine State Police detective, was fatally shot in 1989 and his funeral drew 1,800 to the Central Maine Youth Center in Lewiston.

Cole, 61, was shot in the neck and killed while on patrol early on the morning of April 25 by a suspect who fled after allegedly stealing Cole’s marked police truck and robbing a convenience store before abandoning the car on a two-lane road in Norridgewock.

The suspect, John D. Williams, 29, evaded police for four days, triggering a sprawling nationwide manhunt. He was found in the Norridgewock woods and arrested on April 29, not far from where he allegedly abandoned Cole’s vehicle.

Williams is being held without bail at the Maine State Prison in Warren and has been charged with intentional or knowing murder. A motive for why he shot Cole remains unknown.

“I want to give everyone a hug and a handshake,” said Thomas Tardiff, carrying the Blue Lives Matter flag. pic.twitter.com/5VqEg35BEr — Alex Acquisto (@AcquistoA) May 7, 2018

On Monday morning, a procession of police cars escorted Cole’s casket from Skowhegan to Bangor, flashing their sirens as the fleet made its way north up Interstate 95.

Floor seating inside the Cross Center was reserved for law enforcement. Before the service began on Monday, two large screens inside the arena displayed a photo of Cole, on either side of a flag-lined stage. Cole’s marked Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck sat at the foot of the stage.

“This is going to be a major step for closure for the family,” Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said Monday morning, standing outside the Cross Center while a parade of cruisers rolled toward the area behind him. “As a law enforcement officer, it’s an amazing feeling to see this kind of support.”

A steady stream of law enforcement and civilian vehicles waiting to park at the Cross Center just before 9:30am for Cpl. Cole’s funeral pic.twitter.com/50c9dSsvxe — Alex Acquisto (@AcquistoA) May 7, 2018

Since his death, Cole has been remembered as a well-respected local officer who earned a reputation for his fair and skilled handling of tense situations. As 13-year veteran of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, he also served alongside his son, David Cole, with whom he shared the rank of corporal.

On Sunday, about 150 law enforcement officers from throughout New England joined members of the community Cole served to pay respects to the fallen deputy at the Skowhegan Armory, a smaller venue where Cole’s closed casket sat on display in front of his patrol vehicle.

Heavy traffic is expected to cause delays on Main Street on Monday, and cars will be detoured around 11:30 a.m. when the procession makes its way into Bangor. Buck Street and Bass Park Avenue, the side streets adjacent to the Cross Center, are closed.

