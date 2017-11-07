Politics
November 08, 2017
Election results 2017: See how your town voted


Updated:
Gabor Degre | BDN
Robert Gray steps out of the voting booth after he filled out his ballot at the Brewer Auditorium Tuesday. Although turnout was predicted to be low, election officials in several towns said there was a steady stream of people at the polls.

Mainers went to the polls Tuesday to decide four state ballot questions and several key local elections. The key state questions — both resulting from signature drives — asked voters to clear a path for a new casino in York County and to expand Medicaid eligibility. Residents of Lewiston and Auburn voted on whether to merge two of Maine’s largest cities. Bangor, Portland, Lewiston, Auburn and other communities elected new municipal leaders. Here are the results.

Refresh your browser to see the latest results. 

