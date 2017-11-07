Election results 2017: See how your town voted

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Mainers went to the polls Tuesday to decide four state ballot questions and several key local elections. The key state questions — both resulting from signature drives — asked voters to clear a path for a new casino in York County and to expand Medicaid eligibility. Residents of Lewiston and Auburn voted on whether to merge two of Maine’s largest cities. Bangor, Portland, Lewiston, Auburn and other communities elected new municipal leaders. Here are the results.

