Incumbent, two newcomers elected to Bangor City Council

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Carter F. McCall | BDN Carter F. McCall | BDN

Courtesy Laura Supica | BDN Courtesy Laura Supica | BDN

Lindsay Putnam | BDN Lindsay Putnam | BDN

Two women, one a librarian and the other a bartender, were elected to the Bangor City Council Tuesday, along with a two-time incumbent.

In the six-person race, incumbent Ben Sprague received the highest number of votes, with 4,328. Clare Davitt received 2,458, and Laura Supica captured 2,439, according to the city’s final, unofficial results.

This year’s race brought the youngest slate of council candidates the city has seen in at least a decade, with five of the six candidates under age 40.

Davitt, 37, a reference librarian at the Bangor Public Library, said she was “thrilled” to be elected to the council with Supica, her close friend and fellow graduate of Emerge Maine, a training program for young democratic female leaders.

“I’m so excited that Laura and I both won. Getting to run together was incredible,” she said.

Supica, a 37-year-old bartender at Nocturnem Draft Haus, said she represented many Bangor residents, which helped her in the race.

“We need people with different economic backgrounds, different genders, different races,” Supica said.

Sprague, 34, a financial analyst elected for his third term as city councilor, said he was “happy, grateful and excited for the next three years.”

“I think we’ve got a great group, and we will work well together,” he said. “We have a great year to come.”

With 2,398 votes, Andrew Bennett lost by a narrow margin. Steven “Pudge” Harrison received 1,814 votes and Allen “Seth” Braun received 833 votes.

There were 3,718 blank ballots for city council candidates. City Clerk Lisa Goodwin Tuesday night said the high number was due to some opting to cast votes for just one or two candidates and not all three, leaving the other options blank.

Outgoing Councilors Sean Faircloth and Council Chairman Joe Baldacci both opted to not seek re-election on the nine-person council.

An induction ceremony for new councilors and selection of the new council chair will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Incumbents Marlene Susi, 65, and Susan Sorg, 70, both retired educators who taught in the Bangor school system, were re-elected for second terms on the Bangor School Committee. Sorg received 3,659 votes and Susi, 3,553. Newcomer Timothy Surrette, 38, an assistant professor of education at the University of Maine at Augusta in Bangor, was elected to the third available seat with 3,541 votes.

All three candidates ran unopposed.

BDN writer Nick Sambides Jr. contributed to this report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.