Mainers pass $105 million transportation bond

Statewide ballot Question 3, which authorizes the Department of Transportation to borrow up to $105 million to repair and maintain the state’s transportation infrastructure, cruised to an easy victory, according to early election results compiled by the Bangor Daily News.

The Associated Press predicted the question’s passage at about 9:20 p.m.

With 36 percent of precincts reporting, vote tallies showed support for the bond at 72 percent and opposition at 28 percent.

Of the total that would be earmarked for the Department of Transportation, $80 million would go to secondary roads and bridges, including projects in the Municipal Partnership Initiative program that requires municipalities to pay half the cost. This part of the bond would be expected to leverage about $88 million in federal and local matching funds.

Another $20 million of the bond proceeds would be spent on a variety of other projects, including facilities and equipment related to ports, harbors, marine transportation, aviation, railroads and bicycle and pedestrian trails. That $20 million is expected to be matched by some $49 million in federal, local and private funds.

The final $5 million would be administered by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for a competitive grant project to replace or upgrade municipal culverts and stream crossings, to improve fish and wildlife habitats and to improve stormwater management.

The bond is expected to cost approximately $28.9 million in interest over the 10-year payback period.