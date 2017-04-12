Dog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill order

WATERVILLE, Maine — Dakota, the husky pardoned by Gov. Paul LePage, got an 11th hour reprieve late Tuesday, according to WGME.

Humane Society in Waterville says after Tues. hearing, Dakota was at vet about to be put down when appeal got filed. pic.twitter.com/41StccozgV — Brad Rogers WGME (@BradWGME) April 12, 2017

The dog was at an area veterinarian’s office waiting to be euthanized after a judge refused to set aside the kill order during a 1 p.m. hearing at the Waterville District Court when word came that an appeal in the case had been filed.

Dakota was then taken back to the Humane Society. We don't know yet if Maine Supreme Court will even hear the appeal. pic.twitter.com/WX38u05d2T — Brad Rogers WGME (@BradWGME) April 12, 2017

The court clerk’s office in Waterville said Wednesday that District Court Judge Valerie Stanfill had not issued a stay on the kill order but confirmed that an appeal had been filed and the case had been sent to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Portland.

