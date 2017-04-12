Dog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill order

Dakota
Contributed
Dakota
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted April 12, 2017, at 2:13 p.m.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Dakota, the husky pardoned by Gov. Paul LePage, got an 11th hour reprieve late Tuesday, according to WGME.

The dog was at an area veterinarian’s office waiting to be euthanized after a judge refused to set aside the kill order during a 1 p.m. hearing at the Waterville District Court when word came that an appeal in the case had been filed.

The court clerk’s office in Waterville said Wednesday that District Court Judge Valerie Stanfill had not issued a stay on the kill order but confirmed that an appeal had been filed and the case had been sent to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Portland.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

