Judge refuses to spare life of Dakota, dog pardoned by LePage

AUGUSTA, Maine — A District Court judge refused Tuesday to spare the life of Dakota, the husky pardoned last month by Gov. Paul LePage, after a 30-minute hearing in Waterville District Court.

Judge Valerie Stanfill found that Maine law requires that a dog be euthanized after it is declared a dangerous dog and it attacks again.

Stanfill last month ordered that Dakota be euthanized after it attacked a small dog in February for the second time in less than a year. The first dog, a pug, was attacked and killed in May. The second dog — a Pekinese owned by the same family that had the pug — was not harmed.

Due to a miscommunication between the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office and the Humane Society Waterville Area, where Dakota was being held, the dog was adopted on March 18, three days before Stanfill issued the kill order.

Attorneys for Dakota’s new owner, Linda Janeski of Winslow, filed a motion asking that the judge reverse her order that the dog be euthanized. They argued that employees at the shelter had found the dog was not dangerous and Janeski had agreed to abide by the original court order issued last year that said the dog should be confined behind a 6-foot tall fence and be on a short leash and wear a muzzle when being walked.

Janeski’s attorney told the judge she would be filing a motion to stay Dakota’s execution while an appeal to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court is pending.

LePage pushed the 4-year-old canine into the national spotlight March 30 when he issued the pardon.

“I have reviewed the facts of this case and I believe the dog ought to be provided a full and free pardon,” the governor said Thursday in a press release.

LePage said he based his decision on information provided by Smith that described the dog as “model resident, extremely friendly, social with other dogs and easy for staff to handle.”

How the governor’s action may impact the case going forward was unclear Tuesday. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ultimately may have to decide the dog’s fate as it did a bullmastiff’s in 1984. Tucker’s euthanasia order was upheld by the state’s high court but the dog was kidnapped and saved by animal advocates two days before he was to die. Tucker had been sentenced to death after he killed a neighbor’s poodle in 1982.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s animal welfare program on Monday came to the defense of the dog, saying she is now less dangerous, and the order calling for her euthanization should be set aside.

In a letter to Judge Valerie Stanfill dated Friday, Assistant Attorney General Mark A. Randlett, representing the department, said that the dangerous dog statute is meant “to protect the public by deterring owners of dangerous dogs from letting them loose. It is not intended as a punishment for a dog, in this case, Dakota.”

The letter also said that Dakota is less of a public safety risk now, citing her new owner and the behavioral testing conducted at the Waterville shelter, where the dog is being held.

Stanfill did not allow Randlett to participate in Tuesday’s hearing.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.