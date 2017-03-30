LePage pardons dog that was sentenced to die

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage has intervened on behalf of a dog named Dakota, a huskie who was sentenced to death during a proceeding earlier this month in Augusta District Court.

“I have reviewed the facts of this case and I believe the dog ought to be provided a full and free pardon,” said LePage in a written statement.

According to a statement from LePage’s office, Dakota was sentenced to be euthanized after allegedly killing a smaller dog in 2016 and later showing aggression toward other dogs. Between then and a March 21 court hearing, Dakota was adopted by someone else who was unaware of the dog’s history.

“The new owners are being requested to take their dog to be euthanized. They have not been given due process,” read a letter from the Waterville Area Humane Society to District Attorney Maeghan Maloney. “The new owners were not aware of the more recent court case, nor the date for it, and therefore were not involved with the proceedings.”

According to the letter, Dakota showed no aggression to dogs nor people while at the shelter. On Thursday, LePage signed a pardon on behalf of the dog.

Another court hearing regarding Dakota’s fate is scheduled for Friday in Augusta District Court.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.