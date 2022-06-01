The $850 relief checks will begin going out to Mainers this week, but a stationery shortage could delay their arrival.

Maine Revenue Services plans to mail 200,000 refunds a week, but it is facing an envelope shortage, according to the Portland Press Herald.

About 800,000 envelopes were ordered back in February, but due to supply-chain problems, the delivery may be delayed until late June or early July.

As a result, the state could run out of envelopes after just the second week of sending out payments.

With record high inflation, the state is sending relief checks to about 858,000 Mainers, hoping to help with anything and everything from gas and groceries to utility bills.

All adults who earned up to $100,000 in 2021 if single filers, or up to $150,000 if filing as a head of household or $200,000 if married and filing jointly, are eligible for this round of checks.

Unlike last year’s $285 checks, which only went to workers who filed a W2 form, retirees and self-employed people are eligible for the payments this year. Adults who were claimed as a dependent for 2021 tax purposes remain ineligible.

Mainers must file a 2021 income tax return by Oct. 31 to receive a check, although the payments will go out sooner to those who have already filed. Seniors receiving social security who do not typically file tax returns will have to file to receive a payment.

