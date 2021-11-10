More than half a million Mainers who worked during the coronavirus pandemic will receive a one-time “disaster relief” payment from the state in the coming weeks.

The $285 checks will be dispersed to 524,754 Mainers beginning Monday, with batches of 5,000 to 25,000 checks going out a day through Dec. 31, according to the governor’s office.

“The hardworking men and women who kept our state running through the pandemic deserve our appreciation. … I hope this will help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy,” Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday.

Those checks were part of a bipartisan budget deal struck earlier this year and signed into law by the governor.

“This bipartisan initiative will provide financial relief to Mainers who worked during the pandemic, and we aim to get these checks into these Mainers’ hands as quickly as possible,” said Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Mainers who lived full time in the state and earned taxable income during the 2020 tax year are eligible for the disaster relief payments. Eligibility is capped for incomes up to $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers. Mainers must not have been claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return to be eligible.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the total of the disaster relief checks being distributed to Mainers.