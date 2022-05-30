The body of a man who went missing nearly two months ago after a boating accident has been found.

Levi Kelly, 28, and his wife, 28-year-old Loren Wadas-Kelly, both of Bucksport, were believed to be canoeing on April 3 when both ended up in the Penobscot River, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said in early April.

Wadas-Kelly’s body was found in Bucksport about a quarter mile from the Orrington public boat launch on April 3 and their canoe was recovered the next day, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said Sunday.

Kelly’s body was spotted by a boater in the river near the Orrington boat launch, and it was recovered before 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Department of Marine Resources. He was tentatively identified by a driver’s license found on him.

The Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta will confirm his identity.

There was no sign that either had used a life jacket, according to the Department of Marine Resources.

