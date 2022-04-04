The person whose body was discovered Sunday afternoon on the bank of the Penobscot River in Orrington died in an apparent boating accident, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators on Monday recovered a canoe believed to be related to the accident and have been searching for a second person who may still be in the water, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Neither individual has been identified.





Air, ground and water searches were to continue Monday afternoon.