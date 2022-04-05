The dead body that was found Sunday afternoon in Orrington has been identified as that of Loren Wadas-Kelly, 28, of Bucksport.

Wadas-Kelly’s body was found on the riverbank about 4:33 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Wadas-Kelly is believed to have been canoeing with her husband, 28-year-old Levi Kelly, also of Bucksport.

Kelly has not been located as of Tuesday evening, although the canoe that is believed to be the one that the couple had been using was recovered early on Sunday, according to officials.

The circumstances of Wadas-Kelly’s death are under investigation, and an active air, ground and water search is underway to attempt to locate Kelly.