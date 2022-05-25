Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to the low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what else is in store for the weather this week here. Here’s a closer look at our current gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 826 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,344. Check out our tracker for more information.

The shooting was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

PLUS: Maine lawmakers react to fatal Texas elementary school shooting

Liz Caruso’s campaign is a test of how far a candidate can go with a word-of-mouth campaign against an opponent with broad name recognition and 75 times more money.

Tent caterpillars are the innocent victims in the ongoing browntail control efforts.

All that’s left on the Penobscot McCrum site is a small metal tank, a pile of mulch, an excavator and the blackened remains of a small retaining wall.

Testimony in Thomas Bonfanti’s trial is expected to begin Wednesday morning at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast.

Despite recent calls for his resignation, it is standard practice to address the status of a chancellor’s contract a year before its expiration.

Being known as “Firefighter Jake” by Bangor-area students will come to an end when Jason Johnson steps away from his role on Friday.

The changes further limit who can receive assistance and for how long, and the range of housing-related costs the assistance can cover.

With the inflation rate at a 40-year high and mortgage rates expected to continue rising, we would like to know how you have adjusted your expectations about buying or selling a home.

It will need to piggyback the $2.5 billion in expected federal funds onto existing state and local programs to stretch the dollars.

With the ordinance on pause, it goes back to the drawing board.

Willie Grenier promotes the once-polluted Kennebec as a productive water to catch American shad.

After losing its last four conference games, the Black Bears are still the top seed for the America East Tournament.

In other Maine news…

Wells man to be held without bail in shooting death of 2-year-old niece

Skowhegan Walmart deli customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A

Bull Moose names new CEO after founder steps down

Teacher accuses Janet Mills of caving to pressure in removing LGBTQ lesson plan

Robin makes its home on a Maine backyard solar panel

Maine’s 1st addiction recovery home for Indigenous women will open in Bangor this summer

1 injured in 4-vehicle pileup crash involving FedEx trucks

Vacant and newly filled clerk jobs are a concern ahead of Maine’s primary elections

Mistrial declared in anti-Semitic Twitter case after witness tests positive for COVID-19 during trial

Environmental board reschedules hearings on CMP corridor for July

