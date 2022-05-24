A woman was injured in a four-vehicle pileup involving three FedEx vehicles on Tuesday morning. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

A person was injured in a pileup crash involving three Fedex vehicles and a passenger vehicle near the Alfred and Lyman town line on Tuesday morning.

The crash on Route 11 was reported at around 10 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The vehicles crashed after following slow-moving vehicles too closely, Moss said.

A woman from Sanford, who had been driving one of the FedEx vehicles, was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Two of the FedEx trucks were badly damaged, while the third truck was pushed off the road and into a tree.

No other injuries were reported.


Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.