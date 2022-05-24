A person was injured in a pileup crash involving three Fedex vehicles and a passenger vehicle near the Alfred and Lyman town line on Tuesday morning.

The crash on Route 11 was reported at around 10 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The vehicles crashed after following slow-moving vehicles too closely, Moss said.

A woman from Sanford, who had been driving one of the FedEx vehicles, was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Two of the FedEx trucks were badly damaged, while the third truck was pushed off the road and into a tree.

No other injuries were reported.

