From Fort Kent to Kittery, Mainers are struggling with high oil and gas prices. Tick season has started early, unbridled without our late-spring frosts. We can no longer afford to deny that the impacts of the climate crisis are on Maine’s doorstep.

The U.S. Senate has a chance to pass federal climate investments at the scale this crisis demands but the time to act is now. Mainers far and wide need to raise our voices to ensure our senators act quickly as the window of opportunity in Congress is rapidly closing.

As a young climate activist from Maine, I urge you to join me in calling on Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to support these critical climate investments within a potential reconciliation package. If passed, such a package would mark the most significant climate investment in American history. This is our last and best chance to put the United States on a path to cutting climate pollution in half by 2030.

Federal climate investments would help cut energy costs for working families by hundreds of dollars per year, create thousands of good-paying union jobs and invest directly into communities impacted “first and worst” by toxic pollution.

Join me in contacting Collins and King to encourage them to support federal climate investments that are good for Maine people, our economy, and our environment.

Maggie Somers

Portland

