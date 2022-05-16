Maine gas prices rose yet again to a new record high.

As of Monday morning, the average price of gas in Maine was $4.58, according to AAA.

The average price of diesel in Maine is $6.36.

The highest price of gas in Maine reported during the 2008 recession was $4.14, which amounts to $5.56 after factoring in inflation.

Gas prices in Maine are 52.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.61 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline is $4.46 a gallon. The price of diesel has risen 3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.55 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Maine, Citgo on Moosehead Lake Rd. in Greenville, was priced at $4.24 a gallon while the most expensive was $4.89 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

BDN writer Leela Stockley contributed to this report.

