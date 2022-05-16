The twin brother of a Hancock County man last seen in February and wanted on a felony theft charge is now facing a felony theft charge of his own for allegedly stealing his missing brother’s tools.

Lincoln Snowdeal, 41, of Lamoine was charged earlier this month with Class B theft for refusing to return his brother’s tools to his sister-in-law Jessica Snowdeal, according to the Maine State Police. The estimated value of the tools is $50,000, Jessica Snowdeal told police.

His brother is Anson Snowdeal, a Sullivan man who was last seen in February and is wanted on a felony theft charge for alleged home repair fraud.

Anson Snowdeal was reported missing in February by his family, prompting police to send out public information saying they were looking for him. His family has asked for help finding him, and a Facebook page called “Find Anson Snowdeal” has since grown to include 3,400 members.

Police now say that Anson Snowdeal may be actively trying to avoid police. He knew police wanted to talk to him about the alleged home repair fraud when his family first said he was missing.

“This happened back in October 2021,” Troy Bires, Ellsworth’s deputy police chief, said about the home repair fraud complaint from a local resident. The amount of money Anson Snowdeal allegedly took, he said, is more than $10,000.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said state police are trying to find out where Anson might be.

“At this time there is no evidence to believe that Snowdeal is endangered and sufficient evidence to show that he is avoiding detection,” Moss said this week, without providing additional details. “New information may change that but at this point our investigators have followed every single lead and they all point to the same thing.”

His twin brother came to police attention this month when Jessica Snowdeal contacted them about her husband’s tools. She said Lincoln Snowdeal had agreed to store a trailer and tools that belonged to Anson, but when she asked for them back he refused, police wrote in an affidavit filed in court.

State police arrested him on the theft charge after they contacted him directly and, after they asked him to return the tools, he said “he would not until Jessica provided a receipt for every tool,” Corporal Blaine Silk wrote in the affidavit.

Police found the trailer at Lincoln Snowdeal’s home but the tools were “spread out between his house and various job sites,” Silk wrote.

