A pair of brothers accused of taking part in a shooting outside of Half Acre Nightclub in downtown Bangor late last month made their first court appearances after surrendering to police earlier this week.

Edward Evans, 33, of Oakland, and Eimel Evans, 28, of Augusta, appeared Friday afternoon in Penobscot County court.

The men turned themselves in on Wednesday after the Bangor Police Department issued warrants for their arrests, spokesperson Wade Betters said Thursday.

A third man, Horane Lawrence, turned himself in on Tuesday and is free on $200 bail, after police said he was wanted for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Another defendant, Andrae Dixon, is free on $500 bail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated criminal mischief and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Edward Evans is charged with assault, elevated aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Eimel Evans is charged with assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Davis said that Edward Evans had instigated a fight inside of Half Acre that led to the shooting in the parking lot, and asked that he be held on $50,000 cash bail, citing previous felony convictions and that he had wielded a gun at the scene despite being prohibited from doing so.

Judge Michael Collins granted that request. Edward Evans must also stay away from Half Acre Nightclub, avoid contact with Dixon, Lawrence and a third person, and not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.

Collins set Eimel Evans’ bail at $1,000 cash bail, and ordered that he avoid Half Acre Nightclub, not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons, and not contact the same three people as his brother.

Court documents depicted a chaotic scene that began with a fight between the Evans brothers, Lawrence and two of Lawrence’s friends in the Half Acre Nightclub at 190 Harlow St. and spilled into the parking lot outside.

Police responded to calls about the fight around 1:15 a.m., and said that bystanders took videos that showed Edward Evans shooting Lawrence in the stomach, according to court documents.

Don Brown, the attorney for both brothers, said that Eimel Evans was stabbed in the chest during the fight, and that Edward Evans had been trying to drive them away to safety when Dixon fired six gunshots into their car using a Glock 22 pistol.

Lawrence was treated for a gunshot wound at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to a police affidavit.

Eimel Evans and Edward Evans’ next court appearances will be on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.

