Three more men have been arrested in connection with last month’s shooting outside a Harlow Street nightclub in Bangor.

Horane O. Lawrence, 31, of Bar Harbor was wanted for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and turned himself in about 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, a Bangor Police Department spokesperson.

Brothers 33-year-old Edward E. Evans of the Bronx, New York, and 28-year-old Eimel E. Evans of Augusta turned themselves in on Wednesday, Betters said Thursday morning. The older Evans was wanted for elevated aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault, while his brother was wanted for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and assault.

Both brothers remain in custody, while Lawrence was released after posting $200 bail, according to Betters.

Their arrests come days after the early morning shooting on April 24 outside Half Acre at 190 Harlow St. that left one victim, whom police haven’t publicly identified, with a gunshot wound.

Andrae Dixon, 36, who was arrested Tuesday, allegedly fired several shots at an occupied vehicle during a fight among several nightclub customers. He was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief. Dixon was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and released after posting $500 cash bail.

The shooting sparked an outcry among the public, it being just the latest episode of violence to happen outside Half Acre Nightclub and Diamonds Gentleman’s Club. In response, the state’s liquor licensing division launched an investigation into the nightclubs, while others have pressured the city to take action.

