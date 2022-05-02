A Jefferson man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as part of an effort to thwart Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Joshua Colgan, 35, allegedly pushed his way into the building past police officers. He is charged with four federal misdemeanor crimes — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He is not accused of behaving violently or assaulting any officers while in the building as one other Mainer has.

The charges make Colgan the fourth person with Maine ties to be prosecuted for illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Colgan posted on his Facebook page that he was in Washington, D.C., that day to “ensure that every innocent boy and girl in this country does not, will not ever grow up in a socialist nation,” the complaint said.

He also allegedly posted that he and others were there “to overthrow this corrupt government and to form a new brotherhood of patriots that will be permanently carved into our history books to never be forgotten.”

He was arrested Monday by the FBI, according to court documents. Colgan was not asked to enter pleas Monday during his first court appearance in federal court in Portland, which happened remotely. Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured. Colgan would only be required to post bail if he misses a court appearance in Washington, D.C.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court remotely on May 10.

The FBI determined that Colgan was inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 by tracing his Google email address to his cellphone, the complaint said. Investigators learned that he had obtained a new phone in August 2021 when he was arrested by deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on charges of violating his probation and failure to appear in court stemming from earlier charges in Lincoln County.

Security camera footage allegedly shows Colgan, dressed in a dark-colored sweatshirt and blue Trump baseball hat with white, red and yellow lettering, inside the Capitol. When interviewed by the FBI last summer, Colgan denied being inside the Capitol building, the complaint said.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Colgan is among more than 800 people who have been charged so far in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The others with Maine ties who have been charged include two Maine residents and another man who grew up in Maine.

Minot native Glen Mitchell Simon, 31, of Jefferson, Georgia, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Simon, who runs a tree removal service, remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail. A sentencing date has not been set.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 35, of Gorham is charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Hendrix has pleaded not guilty and remains free on personal recognizance bail. His next court appearance is set for June 27, when he is expected to decide whether to accept an undisclosed plea agreement or go to trial.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 38, of Lebanon faces the most serious charges of any Mainer charged in the Capitol riots. He is charged with 10 counts, including assaulting a police officer. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Fitzsimons is set to be tried June 13 in federal court in Washington, D.C. and is being held without bail.

