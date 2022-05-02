A Maine native has pleaded guilty to a second charge related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Minot resident Mitch Simon told a judge on April 29 that he used a metal bicycle rack outside the Capitol to push police officers who were trying to control the crowd. He admitted guilt to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct at the Capitol, the Sun Journal reported.

Simon pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge for demonstrating inside the Capitol as part of a plea deal. However, prosecutors withdrew their agreement due to new evidence that Simon played a larger role in the insurrection than they thought. Simon took a new deal on Friday.

Simon is now a tree contractor in Georgia. He’s scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 12 and faces eight to 14 months in prison.

