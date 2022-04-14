Jessica Meir, Caribou native and astronaut, will be making an appearance at Hadlock Field to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Sea Dogs game in May.

The Sea Dogs will be hosting the Harrisburg Senators at 6 p.m. on May 20.

Meir, who made history by participating in the first all-women spacewalk team in 2019, has been honored in a number of ways across the state, including a recent induction into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.





In December 2020, Meir was selected to be one of 18 astronauts to participate in NASA’s Artemis mission to send a man and the first woman to the moon in 2024. Meir said in a 2019 interview that after achieving her dream of going to space, her next biggest goal was to stand on the moon.

Meir will also be available before the game to answer questions, and the first 1,000 attendees who enter the ballpark will be given moon-shaped stress balls as part of the Sea Dog’s “Maine on the Moon Night” to recognize the state’s connection with the upcoming NASA mission.

There will also be aerospace technology demonstrations on display near Hadlock Field, and the Challenger Learning Center of Maine will also be present throughout the game. The Challenger Learning Center offers hands-on opportunities to encourage interest in science and space exploration.