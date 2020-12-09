This story will be updated.

Maine astronaut Jessica Meir could be the first woman to walk on the moon in 2024 after being named to a team that will work on NASA’s first manned mission since 1972.

Meir, who was born and raised in Caribou, was tapped on Wednesday to join NASA’s Artemis Team, a group of nine men and nine women. Mission assignments have not yet been made, but one man and one woman from the group will be chosen to make the 238,900-mile trip.





The Maine native had a long career as a scientist before being selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013. Meir is perhaps most famous for having been one half — along with Christina Koch — of the first all-female spacewalk on Oct. 18, 2019.