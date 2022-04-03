The number of Mainers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has reached beyond 1 million, a milestone for the state.

As of Saturday, 1,004,046 Mainers are fully vaccinated — meaning they received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — against the virus, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. That’s 74.7 percent of the state’s population of 1.34 million.

Among eligible Mainers — which only includes ages 5 and up and 1.28 million people — 1,004,030 are fully vaccinated, the Maine CDC reports, accounting for 78.4 percent of that population.





Those numbers do not include Mainers who have also received the booster shot, which stands at 594,360.

The milestone comes as community levels of COVID-19 have dropped substantially in every Maine county, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily falling throughout the state after reaching record levels throughout December, January and early February. On Saturday, another 212 coronavirus cases were reported. The statewide death toll from the virus now stands at 2,202.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has also stayed below 100 for the last week and a half, and daily reported COVID cases have stayed below 500 for nearly a month. As of Saturday, 91 Mainers were hospitalized with 17 in critical care and five on a ventilator.