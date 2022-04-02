This story will be updated.

Another 256 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 236,258, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 236,046 on Friday.





Of those, 171,079 have been confirmed positive, while 65,179 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,202.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,562. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,509 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.58 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,765.22.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,568 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 34.13 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,404), Aroostook (12,711), Cumberland (48,183), Franklin (5,664), Hancock (7,358), Kennebec (22,882), Knox (5,917), Lincoln (5,164), Oxford (11,242), Penobscot (27,367), Piscataquis (2,967), Sagadahoc (5,064), Somerset (9,593), Waldo (6,012), Washington (4,332) and York (39,387) counties. Information about where an additional 11 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 80,140,311 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 982,374 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.