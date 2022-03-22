Six more Mainers have died and another 272 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 233,968, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 233,696 on Saturday.

Of those, 169,368 have been confirmed positive, while 64,600 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





Three men and three women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,188.

Four were from Androscoggin County, one from Penobscot County and one from York County.

Of those, four were 80 or older and two were in their 60s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,683. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,976 on Monday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 2.03 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,748.11.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,503 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 91 are currently hospitalized, with 19 in critical care and nine on a ventilator. Overall, 63 out of 351 critical care beds and 262 out of 329 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 33.64 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,328), Aroostook (12,514), Cumberland (47,826), Franklin (5,619), Hancock (7,298), Kennebec (22,566), Knox (5,838), Lincoln (5,118), Oxford (11,118), Penobscot (27,058), Piscataquis (2,950), Sagadahoc (4,991), Somerset (9,462), Waldo (5,951), Washington (4,260) and York (39,062) counties. Information about where an additional nine cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 412 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 992,821 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,779,403 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 972,643 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.