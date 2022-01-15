This story will be updated.

Fourteen more Mainers have died and another 1,359 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 160,857, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 159,498 on Friday.

Of those, 117,814 have been confirmed positive, while 40,043 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Eight men and six women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,658.

One was from Androscoggin County, one from Cumberland County, one from Franklin County, two from Kennebec County, two from Penobscot County, one from Sagadahoc County, one from Somerset County, one from Waldo County, one from Washington County and three from York County.

Of those, nine were 80 or older, three were in their 60s and two in their 50s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 14,121. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 12,762 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 10.15 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,201.86.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 1,070.1, up from 1,049.3 the day before, up from 775.3 a week ago and down from 1,071.4 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,698 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 27.63 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (16,636), Aroostook (7,840), Cumberland (31,865), Franklin (4,140), Hancock (4,805), Kennebec (15,656), Knox (3,679), Lincoln (3,335), Oxford (8,212), Penobscot (18,734), Piscataquis (2,121), Sagadahoc (3,272), Somerset (6,919), Waldo (4,074), Washington (2,945) and York (26,714) counties. Information about where an additional 10 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,457 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 969,927 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.7 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 64,964,816 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 849,259 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.