Eighteen more Mainers have died and another 1,411 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 159,498, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 158,087 on Thursday.

Of those, 116,730 have been confirmed positive, while 42,768 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Eleven men and seven women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,644.

Five were from Androscoggin County, one from Aroostook County, two from Cumberland County, one from Hancock County, two from Kennebec County, two from Penobscot County, two from Waldo County, one from Washington County and two from York County.

Of those, eight were 80 or older, two in their 70s, seven in their 60s and one in their 30s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 12,762. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 12,458 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 10.54 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,191.70.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 1,048.9, up from 1,036.7 the day before, up from 744.4 a week ago and up from 1,039 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,684 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 27.53 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (16,454), Aroostook (7,806), Cumberland (31,482), Franklin (4,083), Hancock (4,778), Kennebec (15,542), Knox (3,646), Lincoln (3,290), Oxford (8,142), Penobscot (18,662), Piscataquis (2,117), Sagadahoc (3,235), Somerset (6,903), Waldo (4,020), Washington (2,914) and York (26,404) counties. Information about where an additional 20 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,969 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 969,245 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.7 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 64,083,262 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 846,488 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.